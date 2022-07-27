Man dies in Rush City prison cell

Authorities are investigating after a 26-year-old man died in his prison cell at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Rush City this month.

According to the Department of the Corrections, Derrick Deangelo Catchings was found unresponsive in his cell around 7 p.m. on July 20.

"Upon discovery, DOC Security and Health Services staff rendered emergency life saving measures and outside Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were requested and responded to the facility," the DOC stated.

"Mr. Catchings was pronounced dead at approximately 7:30 PM by responding EMS personnel."

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of Catchings' death.

Catchings had been incarcerated since 2013.