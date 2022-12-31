Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

A man has died after being found shot near U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday evening.

Minneapolis police were called to South 6th Street and Chicago Avenue at 9 p.m., and found an injured man inside a running vehicle parked behind 601 Chicago Avenue, formerly home to Erik the Red Bar.

The man, in his 20s, died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts.

At this time, no arrests have been made. It marks the 80th homicide in Minneapolis so far in 2022. By the same time in 2021 there had been 92 homicides.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit tips via www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.