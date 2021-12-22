Man dies in single-vehicle crash on Highway 95 in Benton County

A man driving a 2021 Chevrolet Colorado pickup died in a crash in central Minnesota on Monday.

The State Patrol Patrol crash report shows the incident happened around 11:09 a.m. on Highway 95 at 105th Avenue NE in St. George Township, which is about five miles east of St. Cloud.

The Princeton man behind the wheel of the truck, identified as Lowell R. Yahnke, was eastbound on Hwy. 95 when he crossed the centerline and went into the north ditch, striking a tree, according to the crash report.

Yahnke, 79, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the State Patrol said.

Preliminary data from the state's traffic division show 490 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, which is 100 more than there were at the same point in 2020.