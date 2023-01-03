Skip to main content
Man dies in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Andy Arthur, Flickr

A Zimmerman man died in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve. 

According to police, 52-year-old David E. Stewart was riding a snowmobile in a ditch when he hit a driveway approach, went airborne and rolled the snowmobile. 

"Stewart was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene," authorities said.

It happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Fremont Ave. and 13th St. W. in Zimmerman. No further information has been provided. 

It was the first of two fatal snowmobile crashes in Minnesota on New Year's weekend. The other deadly crash happened southwest of Cambridge just before 1 a.m. on New Year's Day. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

