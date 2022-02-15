Skip to main content
Man, dog rescued after falling through ice on Mississippi River

Man, dog rescued after falling through ice on Mississippi River

The man was cross-country skiing with his dog when he fell through.

Inver Grove Heights Fire Department

The man was cross-country skiing with his dog when he fell through.

A man and his dog were rescued after falling through the ice on the Mississippi River on Monday. 

The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department says the man appeared to be cross-country skiing with his dog when he fell through. 

Someone heard the man yelling "just by luck," the fire department said.

 Authorities responded, with a firefighter heading out onto the ice to help the man out of the water while other firefighters pulled on the rescue line, the Facebook post said. 

The man was conscious and transported by ambulance to the hospital. The dog was carried off the ice. 

Details about the man's condition were not released. 

Next Up

ice rescue
MN News

Man, dog rescued after falling through ice on Mississippi River

The man was cross-country skiing with his dog when he fell through.

i-35 rice county google street view crop
MN News

Teen critically injured when pickup slams into bridge post on I-35

The teen had to be airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital.

jeopardy 1
TV, Movies and The Arts

No one got this final 'Jeopardy!' question about Minnesota correct

Clearly, none of the contestants are from the Midwest.

basketball
MN Sports

Here are the 10 candidates for the MN Mr. Basketball award

The candidates will be trimmed to five finalists in early March.

minnesota state fair
MN Food & Drink

State Fair taster event with 30+ food and drink vendors returns in May

'Kickoff to Summer at the Fair' will return to the fairgrounds in the lead-up to Memorial Day.

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Boldy's hat trick lifts Wild over Red Wings.

Boldy became the fourth rookie in franchise history to record a hat trick.

Patrick Beverley
MN Timberwolves

Report: Patrick Beverley agrees to extension with Timberwolves

Beverley was scheduled to become a free agent this summer.

Cory Hepola
MN Music and Radio

Cory Hepola is out after 3 years at WCCO Radio

The last show he hosted was the same day he said he's considering a run for governor.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
WI News

Authorities ID Wisconsin man killed in weekend snowmobile crash

The 71-year-old is from rural Centuria, Wisconsin, the sheriff's office said.

dennis yang flickr liquor store
Minnesota Life

The 10 municipal liquor stores with the best sales in 2020

It was a banner year for municipal liquor stores — but which ones performed the best?

Flickr - minneapolis police officer close-up belt camera - Tony Webster
MN News

City agency to review Minneapolis PD's no-knock warrant policy

The goal is to identify and recommend "specific changes and improvements" to the policy.

chaska police
MN News

7 home burglaries reported in just one night in Chaska

Police are reminding residents to lock their cars and doors.

Related

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Woman rescued from Mississippi River after chasing her dog onto ice

It happened near the Seward neighborhood of Minneapolis.

MN News

Driver rescued after vehicle falls through ice on St. Croix River

Rescuers were able to find him using the GPS on his phone.

police lights
MN News

Man found 'hiding' after crashing truck into Mississippi River in Minneapolis

The two people in the truck were not injured, police said.

Franklin Avenue Bridge over the Mississippi
MN News

Body found 'in the ice' on Mississippi River in Minneapolis

The body was found near the Franklin Avenue Bridge.

MN News

2 dogs rescued after breaking through thin ice

The dogs are safe and back home now.

surfing rescue 1 (2)
MN News

Twin Cities man surfing in Duluth rescues man, dog from Lake Superior

He was about to end his day when a woman in a wheelchair asked for help.

thin ice sign flickr 1
MN News

3 snowmobilers fall through ice near Brainerd

The DNR recently warned of sketchy ice conditions on lakes across the state.

MN News

Man fell into the Mississippi after Google 'told him to cross river'

It happened near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis.