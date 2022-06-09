Man drowns after jumping from pontoon on Detroit Lake

A 20-year-old Fergus Falls man drowned Wednesday after jumping off a pontoon boat on Big Detroit Lake.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Jette Kriston Frandson.

According to the sheriff's office, witnesses on the pontoon said the wind began to push the boat away from Frandson after he'd jumped into the water shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Frandson began to struggle, witnesses said, and all three of his friends jumped into the water at separate times to rescue him, but were unsuccessful.

His body was recovered from 29 feet underwater around three hours later.

The incident remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.