Man fatally shot across the street from Loring Park in Minneapolis

An altercation broke out outside of a business before the shooting, police say.

A man died in the hospital after he was shot across the street from Loring Park in Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 1618 Harmon Place at around 5:20 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a 28-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical attention until he was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he died. 

An initial investigation into the incident found that a fight had broken out outside the address, which is home to a business, leading up to the shooting. Police say an “unlicensed after-hours party” was taking place at the address.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. 

The killing marks the 64th known homicide in Minneapolis this year. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

