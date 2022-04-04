Man fatally shot after breaking in, threatening girlfriend is ID'd

The man shot dead during an alleged St. Paul apartment break-in has been identified by authorities.

Kaleef Barnes, 33, of St. Paul, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was shot on the 1200 block of Hewitt Avenue in the early hours of Friday, April 1.

The shooter was a 56-year-old man who told police that he opened fire after Barnes kicked in the front door of his apartment and threatened his daughter.

Barnes had reportedly been in a relationship with the daughter, police said on Friday.

The shooter was questioned by St. Paul police on Friday, but later released pending further investigation.

Police public information officer Sgt. Natalie Davis said that a decision on charging will be made by the Ramsey County Attorney's Office once the police investigation has been completed.