Man fatally shot at a home in Brooklyn Park

One man was killed in a Thursday night shooting in Brooklyn Park.

According to an alert sent out by the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were called to a shooting at a residence on the 7800 block of Tessman Drive just after 11:30 p.m.

At the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers administered life-saving measures until fire crews and paramedics arrived. He was then taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Two people were taken into custody in connection with the incident, and have been booked on aiding and abetting the commission of a crime.

The victim’s identity has not been released.