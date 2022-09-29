Skip to main content
Man fatally shot at a home in Brooklyn Park

Man fatally shot at a home in Brooklyn Park

The shooting happened at a home in the 7800 block of Tessman Drive.

Bring Me The News

The shooting happened at a home in the 7800 block of Tessman Drive.

One man was killed in a Thursday night shooting in Brooklyn Park.

According to an alert sent out by the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were called to a shooting at a residence on the 7800 block of Tessman Drive just after 11:30 p.m.

At the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers administered life-saving measures until fire crews and paramedics arrived. He was then taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Two people were taken into custody in connection with the incident, and have been booked on aiding and abetting the commission of a crime.

The victim’s identity has not been released. 

Next Up

Police tape
MN News

Man fatally shot at a home in Brooklyn Park

The shooting happened at a home in the 7800 block of Tessman Drive.

Steven and Stacy Stearns
MN News

Murder-suicide involving husband, wife confirmed in Becker Co.

Two dogs were also found dead at the house.

Screen Shot 2022-09-28 at 3.36.57 PM
MN News

Scott County attorney candidates differ on marijuana possession

Scott County is one of a few Minnesota counties where the incumbent prosecutor is facing a challenger in November.

road construction
MN News

Construction worker killed in collision in downtown St. Paul

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-09-23 at 10.21.38 PM
MN News

Teen charged in shooting outside of Richfield football game

Due to the age of the suspect, the case won't be made public.

Screen Shot 2020-02-06 at 9.05.08 AM
MN Music and Radio

Twin Cities Summer Jam no more: popular festival brought to an end

The festival noted how the land they host camping on has recently been sold.

image
MN Travel

Expect major traffic delays on Renaissance Festival's final weekend

Scott County officials said road closures will be to blame.

FdroO0hXgAArpvn
MN News

Minnetonka 22-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on I-394

The crash happened around noon Tuesday.

image
MN News

Car hits deer, bursts into flames on highway in Isanti County

Witnesses helped the driver at the scene.

Voting survey vote election
MN News

Ramsey County sends out ballots with deceased candidate on it

The county said it's addressing the issue with the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Screen Shot 2022-09-28 at 12.30.28 PM
Minnesota Life

New haunted house experience coming to Inver Grove Heights

The exhibit will feature family-friendly and 18+ events.

image
MN Property

Gallery: A look at the under construction Highland Bridge development

Take a look around the development.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 11.01.17 AM
MN News

2 Brooklyn Park schools went on lockdown Thursday due to nearby shooting

A shooting just before 12:20 p.m. caused Park Center High School and Brooklyn Middle School to go on lockdown.

Screen Shot 2021-09-30 at 7.15.45 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot at gas station in Brooklyn Center

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Man fatally shot outside market in Brooklyn Park

The victim was shot numerous times, police said.

1644 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis, Minnesota - June 2022
MN News

Man fatally shot across the street from Loring Park in Minneapolis

An altercation broke out outside of a business before the shooting, police say.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

3 injured in separate shooting, carjacking in Brooklyn Park

The unrelated incidents happened in less than 24 hours, according to police.

MN News

Woman shot and killed in parking lot in Brooklyn Park

The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dead after shooting in Minneapolis' Phillips neighborhood

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South.

Screen Shot 2022-08-14 at 10.10.50 AM
MN News

Barrage of gunfire injures boy in Brooklyn Park; vehicles, apartments damaged

Police say they recovered evidence that more than 40 rounds were fired in the shooting.