Man fatally shot at gas station in Brooklyn Center

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

A man was fatally shot Wednesday at a gas station in Brooklyn Center, police said.

According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, the man was shot around 11:18 a.m. at the Speedway at 6950 Brooklyn Blvd.

When police arrived, they found the man and began rendering aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe the shooting was random. No arrests have been made, with police saying the "investigation continues to be extremely active and evolving as leads are followed."

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.