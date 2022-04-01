Man fatally shot by girlfriend's father after breaking in, threatening her

A man was fatally shot in St. Paul Friday morning, with police saying the person who pulled the trigger was his girlfriend's father.

Police were called to an apartment on the 1200 block of Hewitt Avenue in Hamline-Midway to a report of a "man shot while breaking into a residence."

Officers were met by the 56-year-old shooter, who told them his daughter's boyfriend had broken into their home by kicking down the daughter and threatened his daughter. He then shot the man.

Responders found a man in his 30s unresponsive and not breathing. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The father was taken to St. Paul Police Department headquarters for questioning. He has since been released pending further investigation.

The father and daughter were the only people inside the apartment when the daughter's boyfriend allegedly broke in.

Police public information officer Sgt. Natalie Davis said that a decision on charging will be made by the Ramsey County Attorney's Office once the police investigation has been completed.

It's the 13th homicide so far this year in St. Paul, compared to nine by the same date in 2021. Davis also notes the rise in shootings so far this year: 55 as of Apr. 1 compared to 45 by the same date last year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.