Skip to main content
Man fatally shot by girlfriend's father after breaking into home, threatening her

Man fatally shot by girlfriend's father after breaking into home, threatening her

The man in his 30s died in St. Paul Friday morning.

SPPD

The man in his 30s died in St. Paul Friday morning.

A man was fatally shot in St. Paul Friday morning, with police saying the person who pulled the trigger was his girlfriend's father.

Police were called to an apartment on the 1200 block of Hewitt Avenue in Hamline-Midway to a report of a "man shot while breaking into a residence."

Officers were met by the 56-year-old shooter, who told them his daughter's boyfriend had broken into their home by kicking down the daughter and threatened his daughter. He then shot the man.

Responders found a man in his 30s unresponsive and not breathing. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The father was taken to St. Paul Police Department headquarters for questioning. He has since been released pending further investigation.

The father and daughter were the only people inside the apartment when the daughter's boyfriend allegedly broke in.

Police public information officer Sgt. Natalie Davis said that a decision on charging will be made by the Ramsey County Attorney's Office once the police investigation has been completed.

It's the 13th homicide so far this year in St. Paul, compared to nine by the same date in 2021. Davis also notes the rise in shootings so far this year: 55 as of Apr. 1 compared to 45 by the same date last year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-04-01 at 9.45.34 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot by girlfriend's father after breaking in, threatening her

The man in his 30s died in St. Paul Friday morning.

covid, vaccine, booster shots
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 1

The latest from the Minnesota Department of Health.

midwest dairy state fair vote 2022
MN Food & Drink

It's back! Vote on Dairy Goodness Bar's special State Fair ice cream

The public contest hasn't been held since 2019.

Brad Davison
MN Sports

On April Fools' Day, Badgers claim Brad Davison is coming back

Sure he is ...

dawn stevens fox9 last day screengrab youtube
TV, Movies and The Arts

Watch: Dawn Stevens says goodbye to FOX 9 'family,' viewers

The crew pulled out a lot of old clips to celebrate (and embarrass) the beloved anchor.

MSU
MN News

Bomb threat Friday morning at MSU Mankato

Two buildings are closed until further notice.

Screen Shot 2022-04-01 at 7.57.58 AM
MN News

1 dead, 1 critical in shooting outside St. Paul convenience store

The incident marks the city's 12th homicide this year.

Grand Old Day
Minnesota Life

St. Paul's Grand Old Day canceled for third straight year

Event planners say they want to focus their time and energy on 2023.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies day after being shot in the head in south Minneapolis

It was one of two fatal shootings in close proximity Monday.

Mats Zuccarello
MN Sports

Penguins snap Wild's 7-game winning streak

An overtime winner by Evgeni Malkin ended the Wild's homestand on a sour note.

USATSI_17999049_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Jason Zucker leaves game vs. Wild with apparent injury

The Penguins forward was playing his first game back in Minnesota since being traded.

USATSI_16751224_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Twins tab Joe Ryan as Opening Day starter vs. Mariners

Ryan is the first Twins rookie to start on Opening Day since 1969.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-01-11 at 6.19.36 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot in St. Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood

It's the second homicide of 2022 in St. Paul.

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 10.30.53 AM
MN News

'Chaotic scene' found by police after man fatally shot in St. Paul

Police say they arrived to a 'chaotic scene.'

St. Paul Police Department
MN News

Woman fatally shot in St. Paul's North End neighborhood

It's the fourth homicide so far this year in St. Paul.

st. paul homicide
MN News

Man in his 20s fatally shot in St. Paul home

This marks the sixth homicide in St. Paul this year.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man runs from cops, steals car and fatally strikes pedestrian in St. Paul

The incident began around 5 a.m. Friday.

Screen Shot 2020-06-20 at 8.37.00 AM
MN News

Man dead after shooting in Minneapolis' Powderhorn neighborhood

The man in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound.

MN News

Man dies 3 weeks after being shot in downtown Minneapolis

The man in his 30s died on Sunday.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man fatally shot in St. Paul, no arrests yet

It's the 18th homicide in St. Paul this year.