Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Man fatally shot by police at Mounds View liquor store identified as St. Paul 21-year-old
Publish date:

Man fatally shot by police at Mounds View liquor store identified as St. Paul 21-year-old

The 21-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Author:

Facebook

The 21-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The man fatally shot by police inside a Mounds View liquor store has been identified as 21-year-old Noah Douglas Kelley. 

The St. Paul man was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, which found that he died of multiple gunshot wounds at 8:22 p.m. on Nov. 28. 

According to Mounds View Police Department, its officers and officers from the New Brighton Police Department opened fire after being "confronted" by Kelley, whom they referred to as an armed suspect inside the Merwin Liquores located at 2531 Mounds View Blvd. 

Police had been called shortly before 7 p.m. to a report of an armed carjacking in the parking lot of the Aldi store in the same strip mall as the liquor store. According to police, the carjacking victim said an armed suspect pointed a gun at and forced him to drive him to the nearby liquor store, at which point the suspect ran inside.

As officers approached the liquor store, an employee ran out and said the suspect was inside the store by himself. After opening fire, officers administered medical aid to the Kelley, who later died at Hennepin Healthcare. 

Mounds View PD says that its officers' body cameras were on for the duration of the incident, and the shooting is under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Noah Kelley
MN News

Man fatally shot by police at Mounds View liquor store is identified

The 21-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds.

mpd aldi incident screengrab
MN News

Video shows MPD officer grab, throw Aldi customer

The department says the matter was referred to the Office of Police Conduct Review.

US Sec Defense Flickr - Joe Bide Nov 11 2021
MN Coronavirus

Biden lays out wintertime plan to curb COVID's spread

It comes as the U.S. reported its second case of the omicron variant.

Willow River DOC
MN News

MN Dept. of Corrections offering $5K bonuses as it seeks to hire 200

The DOC is offering hiring bonuses for new employees and for referrals.

mayor jacob frey
MN News

Mayor Frey unveils workgroup to develop public safety recommendations

There are 35 members in the workgroup.

ice fishing brainerd jaycees lorie shaull flickr
Minnesota Life

MN city named best ice fishing destination in the US

A lake in Wisconsin also made the top 8.

today show surprise
TV, Movies and The Arts

'TODAY Show' surprises Minneapolis youth nonprofit with toys

It's part of the program's Season of Giving toy drive.

covid
MN Coronavirus

3rd federal medical team to join COVID-19 fight in Minnesota

There are more than 1,500 people with COVID-19 admitted to Minnesota hospitals.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Driver killed after other motorist crosses into opposite lane

The head-on crash occurred early Thursday, just north of the Twin Cities.

shot clock
MN Sports

MSHSL approves shot clock for Minnesota varsity basketball

Shot clocks will be required at all varsity games beginning in 2023-24.

Redmons Popcorn Colbert screengrab
MN Food & Drink

Popcorn shop featured on 'The Late Show' has to close 2 days later

A county inspection after the national TV appearance found code violations.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesotan infected with omicron was vaccinated, had booster shot

The Hennepin County man received his booster shot in early November.

Related

Merwin Liquors Mounds View
MN News

Police shoot, kill man inside Mounds View liquor store

It follows an alleged armed carjacking outside a nearby Aldi.

Image from iOS (86)
MN News

Man fatally shot by police in Robbinsdale is identified

The 47-year-old charged officers with a knife, police said.

Burnsville police shooting
MN News

Man fatally shot by police near I-35W in Burnsville is identified

The suspect killed in the incident is from western Wisconsin.

MN News

Man shot dead by police in Stillwater identified as 22 year old

Keaton Larson, 22, died from a gunshot wound.

Screen Shot 2021-06-04 at 6.30.24 AM
MN News

Medical examiner report of Winston Smith fatal shooting released

The 32-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Screen Shot 2021-04-12 at 8.54.21 PM
MN News

Cop who fatally shot Daunte Wright identified as Kim Potter

She is a 26-year veteran on the police force.

police tape
MN News

Boy fatally shot in south Minneapolis is identified

The 14-year-old was found by police after being shot multiple times.

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension
MN News

Man fatally shot by police in Olivia identified; no bodycam footage

The officer who shot him has also been identified.