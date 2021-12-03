Man fatally shot by police at Mounds View liquor store is identified

The man fatally shot by police inside a Mounds View liquor store has been identified as 21-year-old Noah Douglas Kelley.

The St. Paul man was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, which found that he died of multiple gunshot wounds at 8:22 p.m. on Nov. 28.

According to Mounds View Police Department, its officers and officers from the New Brighton Police Department opened fire after being "confronted" by Kelley, whom they referred to as an armed suspect inside the Merwin Liquores located at 2531 Mounds View Blvd.

Police had been called shortly before 7 p.m. to a report of an armed carjacking in the parking lot of the Aldi store in the same strip mall as the liquor store. According to police, the carjacking victim said an armed suspect pointed a gun at and forced him to drive him to the nearby liquor store, at which point the suspect ran inside.

As officers approached the liquor store, an employee ran out and said the suspect was inside the store by himself. After opening fire, officers administered medical aid to the Kelley, who later died at Hennepin Healthcare.

Mounds View PD says that its officers' body cameras were on for the duration of the incident, and the shooting is under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

