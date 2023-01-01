Skip to main content
Man fatally shot during after-hours party early on New Year's Day

It's the first homicide of 2023 in Minneapolis.

Bring Me The News

A man has died at a hospital after being shot at an after-hours party in Minneapolis early on New Year's Day.

Police received multiple reports of a shooting at 3:40 a.m., and arrived at 42nd Avenue North and Lyndale to find a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds being driven to a hospital.

Officers provided first aid until he was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

The shooting is believed to have happened at 4430 Lyndale Ave., which had been rented for a party. When police arrived at the building, there was allegedly a "large crowd and chaotic scene."

Once the building was cleared, they found evidence of a shooting happening inside the building, with three guns recovered from the scene.

"Preliminary information indicates that a verbal altercation between individuals who knew each other escalated to gunfire," police said. "Multiple shots were fired inside a building occupied by a large crowd."

About three hours later, a man in his 40s arrived at North Memorial Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries that happened in the same building.

No arrests have been made.

The incident marks the first homicide in Minneapolis in 2023. There were 80 in 2022, though this number has yet to be officially confirmed.

