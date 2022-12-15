Skip to main content
Man fatally shot during police incident in New Auburn, few details released hours later

The BCA is investigating the incident.

Bring Me The News

The BCA is investigating the incident.

A man was fatally shot during a police incident in New Auburn, Minnesota, but there remain few details available hours later.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) posted an update on Twitter at 7:02 a.m. that it is investigating the "use-of-force" incident, with "more information to come."

A spokesperson with the BCA later told Bring Me The News that further information would come from the Sibley County Sheriff's Office, which was the agency involved and is expected to release more information "later" Thursday. 

The man who was killed has not yet been officially identified, however, the Star Tribune has confirmed his identity via a family member. The officer[s] involved has also not yet been identified.

Despite this, it remains unclear who shot the man and what transpired during the incident.

New Auburn, a town of just over 400 people, is located nearly an hour west of the Twin Cities.

No other information is immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they are learned.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

