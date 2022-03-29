Man fatally shot in head at Minneapolis apartment building

A man was fatally shot in the head in an apartment building in Minneapolis Monday evening.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers at 5:13 p.m. responded to a report of gunfire inside an apartment building on the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue.

Police found a man in the hallway with a gunshot wound to his head. He died at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

The medical examiner will identify the man in the coming days.

Police have not made any arrests in this case and they say "there is no additional releasable information."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online here.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.