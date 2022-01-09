Skip to main content
Man fatally shot in Minneapolis, the city's first homicide of 2022

Man fatally shot in Minneapolis, the city's first homicide of 2022

The shooting was reported in south Minneapolis Saturday evening.

Tony Webster, Flickr

The shooting was reported in south Minneapolis Saturday evening.

Minneapolis has registered its first homicide of 2022 after a man died from a gunshot wound on Saturday evening.

Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to the 4200 block of 11th Avenue South after reports of shots fired and a vehicle that had crashed into parked cars.

They arrived to find a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound, with responders performing CPR before he was taken taken to HCMC, where he later died.

The man's identity will be released at a later time by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police say at this time there is "limited information related to who else was involved and what transpired."

It marks the first killing in Minneapolis in 2022, which comes after a 2021 in which Minneapolis tied its all-time record for homicides with 97, matching 1995.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man fatally shot in Minneapolis, the city's first homicide of 2022

The shooting was reported in south Minneapolis Saturday evening.

Kevin Fiala / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Shorthanded Wild earn a crazy victory over Capitals

An own goal, a benching and a shootout gave Minnesota an unlikely win.

20211031_Vikings_Cowboys_REG08_1825
MN Vikings

If this is it for Anthony Barr, he should be appreciated

The long-time linebacker was always debated but gave a lot to the Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Watch: Capitals' errant pass gives Wild an 'own goal'

Carl Hagelin's pass traveled nearly 200 feet into his own net.

Jasper, missing dog stolen with van in South St. Paul
MN News

South St. Paul police seeking van stolen with dog inside

The vehicle was stolen while parked in front of a local hotel.

cold Minneapolis
MN Weather

Wind chill to stay subzero until Tuesday in Twin Cities

It's a bit chilly outside...

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings 'likely' to move on from Mike Zimmer

General Manager Rick Spielman is expected to remain with the organization.

North Dakota State Football
MN Sports

North Dakota State dominates Montana State for another national championship

NDSU picked up their ninth title in the past 11 seasons.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

4 arrested, including 3 teen girls, after attempted carjacking in Edina

The incident occurred Friday evening in the Country Club neighborhood.

2006 Chevrolet Suburban
MN News

30-year-old Superior man missing after driving friend to Ashland, WI

Arik Askelin hasn't been heard from since Tuesday, January 4.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Aaron Rodgers denies report saying he could boycott Super Bowl

The report said Rodgers is upset with the league's COVID-19 protocols.

police lights
MN News

Human remains found in burnt car in Beaver Creek Valley State Park

An investigation is now underway.

Related

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

15-year-old boy fatally shot on New Year's Eve in Minneapolis

It brings the homicide total in 2021 in Minneapolis to 95.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Boy, 15, arrested after fatal shooting in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 11:40 a.m. Monday.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Deaths of twin fetuses after woman was shot ruled a double homicide

The woman was shot in the abdomen in mid-September.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Fatal shooting in Minneapolis is city's 53rd homicide of 2020

The shots were reported around 3:50 a.m.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man fatally shot after altercation in Minneapolis mall 'spills outside'

The shooting happened Monday afternoon.

MN News

Police: Man stable after being shot by relative in Columbia Heights

The shooting was reported on Saturday morning.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Man shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Halloween

Police believe it was an isolated incident.

MN News

Man shot dead in downtown Minneapolis, city's first homicide of 2017

Several shootings have been reported in downtown Minneapolis this weekend, and one of them was fatal.