Man fatally shot in Minneapolis, the city's first homicide of 2022

Minneapolis has registered its first homicide of 2022 after a man died from a gunshot wound on Saturday evening.

Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to the 4200 block of 11th Avenue South after reports of shots fired and a vehicle that had crashed into parked cars.

They arrived to find a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound, with responders performing CPR before he was taken taken to HCMC, where he later died.

The man's identity will be released at a later time by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police say at this time there is "limited information related to who else was involved and what transpired."

It marks the first killing in Minneapolis in 2022, which comes after a 2021 in which Minneapolis tied its all-time record for homicides with 97, matching 1995.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.