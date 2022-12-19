Skip to main content
Man fatally shot in North Minneapolis

Police do not believe this was a random act.

Tony Webster, Wikimedia

A man is dead following a shooting in the Hawthorne neighborhood of Minneapolis late Sunday night.

The shooting happened at a home on the 3100 block of Dupont Avenue around 11:50 p.m., with police arriving to find the victim with life-threatening gunshot wounds that ultimately proved fatal.

Another person was taken in for questioning in connection to the incident.

A preliminary investigation by the Minneapolis Police Department suggests the victim and suspect knew each other and this was not a random act.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to determined the identity of the victim and their cause of death in the coming days.

An investigation remains active. Police ask anyone with information to call 1-800-222-8477 or submit an online tip here.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

