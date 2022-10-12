Skip to main content
Man fatally shot in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood

It's the 29th homicide investigation of the year in the state's capital city.

St. Paul Police Department

A man died at a hospital after being shot in the Frogtown neighborhood of St. Paul Tuesday evening.

Saint Paul police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Grotto St. N and Thomas Ave. W around 6:35 p.m., with officers arriving at the scene to find the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

"Doctors attempted to save his life but were not successful," Sgt. David McCabe said. 

No arrests have been made and the victim's age and identity have not been released. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the St. Paul Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.

The killing marks the city's 29th death reported as a homicide this year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

