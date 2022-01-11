Skip to main content
Man fatally shot in St. Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood

It's the second homicide of 2022 in St. Paul.

A man in his 30s was fatally shot in St. Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood Monday night.

The St. Paul Police Department says it was called to the 500 block of Prior Avenue North around 9:30 p.m., and found the man lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, no arrests have been made, with investigators on the lookout for potential witnesses.

It is the second homicide in the city so far in 2022, which comes after a woman was fatally stabbed in the chest in the North End neighborhood on Sunday.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

