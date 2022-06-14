Skip to main content
Man fatally shot in the arm in Minneapolis is identified

The victim has been identified as a 41-year-old Columbia Heights man.

A 41-year-old Columbia Heights man who was shot in north Minneapolis last Thursday wound up dying from a gunshot wound to his left arm. 

On Saturday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Ernell Lamar Hooks. Hooks died after being taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. 

The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Sheridan Ave. N. around 10 p.m. Thursday, June 9, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. His death has been ruled a homicide. 

There's no word yet on any arrests made in the case. 

The investigation continues. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

