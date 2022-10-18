Man fatally shot in Uptown was restaurant security guard

Skip to main content
The 23-year-old was found dead late Sunday night.

The man found dead in Uptown late Sunday night was fatally shot while working security at a restaurant.

The victim in the shooting has been identified as Gabriel "Dino" Mendoza, 23, who was working at the Fire House, a bar and restaurant that recently opened in the space formerly home to The Fremont at 1300 Lagoon Ave.

A Go Fund Me campaign has been launched by his sister, Ariel Mendoza, who states her brother was "trying to protect others" when he was shot.

"Our family never expected we'd be planning a funeral for my 23-year-old brother," she writes. "He's my mom's only son, a twin, an uncle, a nephew, friend."

Tribute was also paid by Maria Isa Pérez-Hedges, who is standing for election in Minnesota House District 65B, who said that Mendoza worked security for one of her campaign events a year previous.

The fundraiser for Mendoza has so far raised just over $10,000.

No arrests have been made in his killing as of Tuesday morning. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit any tip anonymously online.

