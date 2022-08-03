Skip to main content
Man fatally shot inside tent in south Minneapolis

It was the second homicide of the day in Minneapolis.

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

The second of two deaths confirmed to be homicides in Minneapolis Tuesday resulted in a man in his 40s fatally shot inside a tent. 

The shooting was reported at 10:25 p.m. near 29th St. W. and Nicollet Ave., where officers found an unresponsive man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds inside a tent. 

Paramedics brought the victim to Hennepin Health by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead. 

Investigators spoke to people in the area who said they heard gunshots, but they could not identify the shooter. No arrests have been announced. 

The first homicide of the day happened at the Nicollet Mall light rail station in downtown Minneapolis, where a teenager was fatally shot around 5:30 p.m

Minneapolis Police Department has confirmed 54 deaths as homicides in the city so far this year. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

