Man fatally shot overnight in north Minneapolis

A man has died after a shooting in north Minneapolis.

Police were alerted just before 2:20 a.m., with Shotspotter technology registering shots fired in the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North.

They found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds. He ultimately died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts.

No arrests have been made at this stage, and no information is available about a possible suspect.

It's the 35th homicide in Minneapolis so far this year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.