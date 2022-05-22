Skip to main content
Man fatally shot overnight in north Minneapolis

Man fatally shot overnight in north Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 2:20 a.m.

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

The shooting was reported around 2:20 a.m.

A man has died after a shooting in north Minneapolis.

Police were alerted just before 2:20 a.m., with Shotspotter technology registering shots fired in the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North.

They found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds. He ultimately died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts.

No arrests have been made at this stage, and no information is available about a possible suspect.

It's the 35th homicide in Minneapolis so far this year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

minneapolis police
MN News

Man fatally shot overnight in north Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 2:20 a.m.

Screen Shot 2022-05-22 at 8.30.08 AM
MN News

Campsites closed at Voyageurs National Park due to 'historic' water levels

All backcountry trails and campsites are closed, as well as many frontcountry sites.

state capitol Minnesota
MN News

Lawmakers reach agreement on tax cuts ahead of session's end

Lawmakers announced they had reached a deal on a tax bill Saturday ahead of the looming session deadline.

281699116_10226502238438986_800951410789352812_n
MN News

Victims of daytime drive-by shooting in Robbinsdale identified

The two men died after a hail of bullets struck a vehicle.

Screen Shot 2022-05-22 at 8.14.37 AM
MN News

Source of 'loud explosion' in Brooklyn Park a mystery

The noise was investigated by police, but no source could be determined.

covid, vaccine, booster shots
MN Coronavirus

COVID: All Americans over 50 advised to get a second booster

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise again as new COVID variants emerge.

J.W. Peck (left) and Eric Galler.
MN Food & Drink

2 Minnesotans inducted into White Castle's Hall of Fame

White Castle — it's what a man in Minneapolis and another in Woodbury, crave.

Screen Shot 2022-05-21 at 5.46.37 PM
MN News

Video shows officers ended pursuit before fatal crash in Anoka

The crash occurred when the driver fled police during an attempted traffic stop in Coon Rapids.

Eli Hart
MN News

6-year-old Eli Hart identified as boy found dead in car trunk

The kindergartner's father was trying to get full custody of his son.

IMG_3509
MN News

Boy found dead in trunk of car in Mound was kindergartner

"It is horrifying and difficult to process a tragedy of this magnitude, especially in our close-knit community," the superintendent wrote.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man found yelling for help after being shot in Minneapolis

The shooting occurred on the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North at around 9:15 p.m.

Screen Shot 2022-05-21 at 9.56.21 AM
MN News

Minneapolis North principal says she was fired, district says otherwise

“MPS requires schools to follow protocols in times like that and I did not,” Friestleben said.

Related

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man fatally shot in Minneapolis, the city's first homicide of 2022

The shooting was reported in south Minneapolis Saturday evening.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Man shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Halloween

Police believe it was an isolated incident.

Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 7.44.11 AM
MN News

Woman critical after being shot outside family support center in Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man shot dead by family member inside Minneapolis home

The family member is being held.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dies following overnight shooting in Minneapolis

The gunshots were heard by troopers around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.

police tape
MN News

Man, woman in critical condition after shooting in north Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 5:20 p.m.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man shot dead during alleged forced entry in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported in the early hours of Saturday near 38th and Grand.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man fatally shot after altercation in Minneapolis mall 'spills outside'

The shooting happened Monday afternoon.