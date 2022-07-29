Skip to main content
Man fatally stabbed in north Minneapolis Thursday night

Man fatally stabbed in north Minneapolis Thursday night

The man was aged in his 30s.

Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr

The man was aged in his 30s.

Minneapolis police are investigating the 51st death reported as a homicide in the city this year after a victim was fatally stabbed Thursday night. 

The stabbing was reported at 9:30 p.m., with MPD issuing a statement saying officers from the 4th Precinct "responded to frantic 911 calls begging officers to come quickly because someone was dying."

Police arrived at the scene on the 2200 block of N. 4th St. where they found a man in his 30s who had been stabbed. Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital, but he did not survive. 

It is unclear how the man was stabbed and no arrests have been made. 

The victim's identity will be released at a later date by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man fatally stabbed in north Minneapolis Thursday night

The man was aged in his 30s.

jared fiege
MN News

Duluth man gets 8.5 years in prison for COVID relief fraud, ID theft

He was found guilty of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Son arrested after man, 62, found shot dead in rural Minnesota cabin

Family members became concerned after they hadn't heard from the pair in several days.

Keith Ellison
MN News

Ellison won't appeal ruling tossing out abortion restrictions

The state will no longer fight the lawsuit filed in 2019.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Three charged over gunfire that struck Minneapolis homes, police precinct

The three are facing riot and firearms charges.

North Shore Mayor Chris Swanson.
MN News

Results of state investigation into Two Harbors mayor released

Chris Swanson has been asked to resign from his position by city council members, twice.

U of M police
MN News

Dinkytown safety program starts Thursday: Here's what happens.

The program will be done in collaboration with multiple agencies and a city council member.

image
MN News

Body recovered from Como Lake in St. Paul

The search began as a welfare check.

Janesville suspects
MN News

Victim paralyzed, 29 bullets hit car in Janesville shooting

A total of 29 bullets impacted the side of the victim's car, according to the charges.

Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 11.58.36 AM
MN News

MN anti-abortion legislator says 'no exceptions' for child rape victims

Rep. Tony Albright (R-Prior Lake) is facing backlash after stating children who've become pregnant by rape should be denied an abortion.

Soapy fountain in downtown Minneapolis
Minnesota Life

A soap-prise was left in a downtown Minneapolis fountain

Talk about some good, clean fun!

Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 11.45.33 AM
MN Weather

Excessive heat could return to Minnesota next week

Models hinting at triple digits next week.

Related

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man fatally shot in the arm in Minneapolis is identified

The victim has been identified as a 41-year-old Columbia Heights man.

4410421098_00fc75d026_k
MN News

Man fatally stabbed on Metro Transit bus in Uptown, Minneapolis

It happened just two blocks east of a deadly shooting that happened two hours earlier.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Woman fatally shot in RV in north Minneapolis is identified

Taleen Rochelle Tanna, 42, was shot in an RV on June 14 at around 10 a.m.

Screen Shot 2022-04-28 at 7.40.41 AM
MN News

Man in early 20s killed in Minneapolis drive-by shooting

It happened in north Minneapolis Wednesday evening.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man found yelling for help after being shot in Minneapolis

The shooting occurred on the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North at around 9:15 p.m.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies after gunshots reported in north Minneapolis

The incident happened in the Willard-Hay neighborhood late Thursday night.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man killed in shooting in south Minneapolis Tuesday night

The victim was found face down in a yard, according to police.

police lights
MN News

Charge: Minneapolis man says he doesn't know why he killed his brother

Fong Vang, 40, is charged with second-degree manslaughter.