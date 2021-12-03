Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Man fatally stabbed in St. Paul, marking record 35th homicide this year
Police have arrested a suspect in the case.
A man in his 20s was fatally stabbed in St. Paul Thursday evening, marking the city's 35th homicide of the year — a record. 

The St. Paul Police Department says officers responded to a house on the 1700 block of East Seventh Street just before 8 p.m., where they found a man suffering from a stab wound. 

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. He has not yet been identified. 

Investigators are working to determine what led to the man's death but they do not believe it was a random incident. Police say there is no immediate threat to the public at this time. 

Police said Friday morning they had arrested a 50-year-old man in connection to the stabbing. Previously, police said they'd identified a person of interest but no arrests had been made. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 651-266-5650.

This homicide marks a record in St. Paul. The most homicides in a single year in the capital city had been 34 in 1992, the Pioneer Press says

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

