Man fatally stabbed on Metro Transit bus in Uptown, Minneapolis

After two homicides Saturday in Minneapolis, police are investigating another homicide after a man was fatally stabbed on a Metro Transit bus early Sunday morning.

According to MPD, the stabbing happened on a Metro Transit bus at about 2:10 a.m. in the area of Lagoon and Emerson avenues in Uptown, which is located just two blocks east of where police found a man fatally shot just before midnight.

Responding officers found a man with "apparent life-threatening stab wounds." The victim, described by police as an adult male, was pronounced dead a the scene.

Police believe a verbal dispute escalated and the man was fatally stabbed by another man, who fled the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.