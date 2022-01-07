Man following woman arrested after ramming truck into fire station

Skip to main content
Man following woman arrested after ramming truck into Minneapolis fire station

The woman sought help from firefighters because the man wouldn't stop following her, police said.

A man accused of ramming his truck into a Minneapolis fire station where a woman went to get away from him has been arrested. 

According to Minneapolis Police Department, the incident happened at 7:16 p.m. Thursday at Minneapolis Fire Department Station 8 at 2749 Blaisdell Ave. 

Police say a woman was trying to get away from a man she knows who had refused to stop following her. She sought help from firefighters. 

The man drove his pick-up truck onto the station's driveway, prompting firefighters to put themselves between the truck and the woman. They told the man to leave, but he continued to drive slowly toward the woman.

That's when firefighters opened the bi-fold bay doors so they could go inside the station. The man tried to drive past firefighters into the station and he crashed into one of the open doors. 

Firefighters used a tool to puncture a tire on the truck and they detained the man until police arrived. 

The man was booked into jail on probable cause second-degree assault. 

The woman nor any firefighters were hurt. The fire station remained in full service throughout the incident. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

