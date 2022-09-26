Police: Man found dead at rural farm was victim of homicide

Skip to main content
Man found dead at rural farm was victim of homicide, police say

The 79-year-old's body was found Tuesday.

The death of a man found at a farm in Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide.

The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said the body of Dennis D. Weitzenkamp, 79, was found Tuesday afternoon at a location in rural Winthrop.

He was initially described as having died from "unknown trauma," but the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has since ruled his death a homicide. The manner of his death has not been revealed, however. 

An investigation has been launched by the sheriff's office as well as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

No information has been provided regarding possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office at 507-237-4330.

According to his obituary, Weitzenkamp was a native of New Ulm, Minnesota, and moved to his farm in Sibley County in 1998.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Karen, and has five step-children, 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

