Man found dead in 26 inches of water in Le Sueur County

An investigation is ongoing in Le Sueur County after a 45-year-old man was found dead in approximately 26 inches of water on Lake Washington on Friday.

According to the county sheriff, Alan J. Noy left his home on the southwest shore of the lake in Washington Township around 6 p.m. June 30. He had taken a pontoon and was on his way to the Westwood Bar and Grill.

When he wasn't at home the following morning, his family went looking and discovered the pontoon floating in the weeds along the shoreline about 30-40 feet from the dock.

Deputies arrived and searched the area, eventually finding his body about 30 feet from the shore in approximately 26 inches of water, "where he had apparently drowned," the sheriff's office said.

His body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.