Man found dead in Morristown, arrest made

A man was found dead inside a Morristown home early Tuesday morning. Another man was also arrested in connection with the incident.

The Rice County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a home on the 100 block of 2nd Street Southeast, on a report of a "disturbance" around 12:41 a.m.

When authorities arrived, they met with a man who said another man was "badly injured."

The 41-year-old man in question was declared dead at the scene. Police did not detail his injuries.

The man authorities initially made contact with was arrested. He is being held in jail on probable cause murder without premeditation involving a firearm.

The sheriff's office calls this a "very" active investigation. No other information is known at this time.

Bring Me The News doesn't typically name suspects until they have been charged.

