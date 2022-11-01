Skip to main content
Man found dead in northwest Minnesota after 'out of control' grass fire

The fire remains under investigation.

Authorities in Wilkin County found one person dead Sunday while responding to a major grass fire surrounding two farmsteads near Barnesville. 

The Wilkin County Sheriff's Office said responders were called to 130th Street and Highway 9 around 3 p.m. on reports of an "out of control" grass fire near a home. 

When firefighters and deputies arrived, the fire had already consumed several vehicles and a semi, and the flames were threatening to overtake nearby buildings. 

According to the sheriff's office, a resident of the property said there was an unaccounted-for male that lived at one of the residences. 

"The Barnesville Fire Department and Wilkin County Deputies searched the area of the farmstead where the male was last seen," the sheriff's office stated in a press release. "The male was located deceased." 

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause the death. The victim's identify has not yet been released. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

