Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities

Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE.

Police don't suspect any foul play in relation to the Soland's death.

Ridgeview paramedics pronounced Soland dead at the scene. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will work to determine Soland's cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding Soland is asked to call the sheriff's office at 952-361-1212.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.