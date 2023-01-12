Skip to main content
Man found dead in snowbank following hit-and-run

The collision happened Thursday morning in south Minneapolis.

A man was found dead in a Minneapolis snowbank Thursday morning after what police believe was a hit-and-run collision.

The discovery was made near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway at 7:10 a.m.

Paramedics were at the scene first, with the victim pronounced dead at the scene.

"Preliminary information indicates that the male was struck by an unknown vehicle," Minneapolis PD said.

At this time no details are available about the victim.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

