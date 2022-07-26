Man found dead in vehicle near Hutchinson

A man was found dead inside a vehicle in a rural Minnesota Monday morning.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office said at about 6:11 a.m., they received a call about a man who was dead inside a vehicle parked on the side of a road in the 61000 block of 620th Avenue in Greenleaf Township, northwest of Hutchinson.

The man has been identified as 39-year-old Jason Sutter, of Hutchinson.

It's not clear if foul play is suspected, with the sheriff's office only saying that it is actively investigating Sutter's death. His cause of death is also unknown.

Anyone who had contact with Sutter on July 24 is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 320-693-5400.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.