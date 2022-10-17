Skip to main content
Man found dead inside Uptown business after shooting

Man found dead inside Uptown business after shooting

This marked the 71st homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Chad Davis, Flickr

This marked the 71st homicide in Minneapolis this year.

A man was found dead following a shooting in the Uptown area of Minneapolis late Sunday night.

The shooting was reported at the intersection of Lagoon Avenue and Fremont Avenue South at 11:46 p.m., with the man found suffering from gunshot wounds inside the rear of business property.

The man died at the scene before paramedics could provide aid, according to Minneapolis Police Department.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the person's name and cause of death in the coming days.

No arrests have been made.

It marks the 71st homicide investigation launched in Minneapolis this year, which is a reduction on the 88 homicides by the same date in 2021.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit any tip anonymously online.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Man found dead inside Uptown business after shooting

This marked the 71st homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Screen Shot 2022-10-16 at 10.15.51 AM
MN Shopping

Aldi launches two remodeled Twin Cities stores

Stores in Inver Grove Heights and Mahtomedi have undergone revamps.

Minneapolis, cold
MN Weather

Here are the expected wind chill temps Monday morning

Temps won't get out of the 30s on Monday.

snapchat
MN News

Minneapolis man gets 35 years for using Snapchat to produce child porn

Jay Tyrell Whiteford used Snapchat to convince minors to send him sexually explicit material in March of 2020.

Screen Shot 2022-10-16 at 5.58.02 PM
MN News

Barnesville High School student could face charges over threatening email

The Barnesville Police Department responded to a report of a threatening email sent to the school on Thursday.

Maple Grove Police Department
MN News

Charges: Maple Grove man shot ex 12 times in front of child

Wilson was out on bond after strangling the same woman on Aug. 30. He also shot her current boyfriend on Oct. 3, according to charges.

Flickr - Ely water tower - Tony Webster
MN News

Minnesota man threatened to kill police, 'commit mass murder'

There is no current danger to the public, police said.

Screen Shot 2022-10-16 at 6.59.34 AM
MN News

Armed carjacking reported near U of M campus

Suspects threatened the victim with a gun, police say.

SuspectsWantedMpls
MN News

Victim of fatal Minneapolis shooting identified as 23-year-old Atlanta man

The victim was shown being thrown out of an SUV by three suspects in footage released by police.

unsplash semi truck crop
MN News

27-year-old driver killed in collision with semi in southwestern MN

The crash occurred in Pipestone County Thursday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-10-15 at 12.18.11 PM
MN News

Duluth tattoo shop damaged in fire, including rare items inside

The fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo was reported early Friday morning.

ambulance
MN News

Young man, woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Pine County

An 18-year-old was also airlifted from the scene.

Related

1400 Lagoon Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota - August 2021
MN News

Man killed in Uptown shooting Saturday night

It was the second of two homicides in Minneapolis on Saturday.

North Memorial Health Hospital
MN News

Man dies from gunshot wounds after Minneapolis shooting

The death marked the 69th homicide of the year in the city.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Man dies days after Minneapolis shooting

It's the 48th homicide in the city so far this year.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man dies after being shot during argument in Minneapolis

It's the 70th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dead after shooting in Minneapolis' Phillips neighborhood

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man dead, woman critical after double shooting in Minneapolis apartment

The woman, in her 20s, suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries."

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis

It's the second killing in a week at the intersection in south Minneapolis.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Woman dies after being shot multiple times in Minneapolis

It's the 93rd homicide in Minneapolis this year.