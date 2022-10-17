Man found dead inside Uptown business after shooting

A man was found dead following a shooting in the Uptown area of Minneapolis late Sunday night.

The shooting was reported at the intersection of Lagoon Avenue and Fremont Avenue South at 11:46 p.m., with the man found suffering from gunshot wounds inside the rear of business property.

The man died at the scene before paramedics could provide aid, according to Minneapolis Police Department.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the person's name and cause of death in the coming days.

No arrests have been made.

It marks the 71st homicide investigation launched in Minneapolis this year, which is a reduction on the 88 homicides by the same date in 2021.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit any tip anonymously online.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.