Man found dead with 'trauma to his face' in St. Paul

A man was found dead on a Frogtown neighborhood sidewalk with "trauma to his face" in the early morning hours Friday.

Police in St. Paul said medics were called to the 600 block of Dale Street North at about 3:10 a.m. on a report of a person lying on the sidewalk. They arrived in the area and found the man, who was confirmed dead at the scene.

According to police, it's unknown what caused the trauma to the man's face. Police are calling his death "suspicious."

The man's identity and cause of death will be released at a later time once an autopsy is done by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

There is no other information. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

