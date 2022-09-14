Skip to main content
Man found guilty of racist targeting of Cold Spring family

Man found guilty of racist targeting of Cold Spring family

The man will be sentenced later this fall.

Credit: Andrea Robinson

The man will be sentenced later this fall.

A man who was accused of being an alleged racist stalker that terrorized a Cold Spring family in 2021 has been found guilty.

A Stearns County jury found Benton Beyers, 33, guilty of stalking, violations of harassment restraining orders, 1st-degree criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle and multiple counts of assault in the 2nd-degree with a dangerous weapon following a six-day trial.

The jury found that the stalking and 2nd-degree assault charges were motivated by bias against the race of the family he targeted, while the assault charges had aggravating factors because it happened in "an area where the victims had an expectation of privacy, and because children saw, heard, or otherwise perceived the offenses."

The charges

Benton Beyers

Benton Beyers

Beyers targeted the Robinsons, a multiracial family in Cold Spring who had raised complaints about the racism their mixed race children have had to deal with in the Rocori School District.

Andrea Robinson, who is white, said she spoke at a May 17, 2021, school board meeting and requested the resignation of all school board members who she says failed to act after learning of racism within the district. 

In the summer of 2021, Beyers stole an SUV and placed a chunk of granite on the gas pedal, sending the vehicle slamming into the Robinsons' home.

Inside the SUV was a teddy bear hanging from a noose.

The family's Ring doorbell camera captured the incident.

One of the Robinsons' children was sleeping on a couch inside the home, very close to where the vehicle struck. The impact was strong enough to move a parked vehicle in the garage, also causing significant damage to the siding, sheetrock, the roof as well as the interior and exterior of the property. 

Andrea Robinson told police that she was "terrified"of Beyer, who had an active harassment restraining order that mandated him from having any contact with Robinson for two years.

The restraining order was issued May 21, 2021. Beyer had made 18 calls to Robinson in a two-month span, in addition to being arrested July 15, 2021 in Waite Park "where he is alleged to have been following/stalking" her. 

Robinson said Beyer had stalked her and her family for 83 days before being arrested. During these 83 days, she says her vehicle windows were smashed out twice, her doorbell camera shot at, personal threats were made against her, and her Black husband had been the victim of false 911 calls. 

Beyers was arrested the same day he crashed the SUV into the family's home.

Beyers, who is currently in custody at the Stearns County Jail, will be sentenced on Nov. 18, 2022. 

Next Up

police lights
MN News

Police trying to ID man who carjacked, kidnapped woman in Arden Hills

Police say the 61-year-old woman was forced to drive to Minneapolis.

Brooklyn Park Target
MN News

5 girls arrested for Target shoplifting, crashing stolen car

Police say the girls also hit someone in the parking lot.

Low, Mimi Parker
MN Music and Radio

Low cancels tour dates with Death Cab for Cutie amid Mimi Parker's cancer

The Duluth band was scheduled to perform this month in Minneapolis.

Ethan Glynn
MN News

Paralyzed Bloomington football player off ventilator; family shares first words

Ethan Glynn's family is celebrating this week's recovery milestones.

StoneGrantCo
MN News

Community mourns high school athlete killed in crash

The West Central Area High School student died in a head-on collision this past weekend.

Mike Lindell, My Pillow CEO.
MN News

FBI seizes Mike Lindell's cellphone at Mankato Hardee's drive-thru

The MyPillow CEO has been a major proponent of conspiracies regarding the 2020 presidential election.

Cold Spring
MN News

Man found guilty of racist targeting of Cold Spring family

The man will be sentenced later this fall.

Screen Shot 2022-09-13 at 3.40.01 PM
MN Business

Historic former hotel in downtown Duluth to be demolished

The building's fate was decided during a long discussion Monday night.

Jenni Johnson
MN News

Tributes to mother who died after being hit by driver in crosswalk

Jenni Johnson died Sept. 3.

gfs-deterministic-minnesota-refc_ptype-1663048800-1664301600-1664388000-40
MN Weather

No, there will not be a September snowstorm in Minnesota

The American weather model has lost its mind and it cannot be trusted this far out.

tree
MN News

Man killed in tree cutting accident in Renville County

Police say he was cutting down trees in a grove when a branch struck him.

image
MN News

Girl, 16, killed in collision with dump truck on southern MN highway

The deadly crash happened Monday afternoon on Highway 14.

Related

Cold Spring
MN News

Charges: Family terrorized by alleged racist stalker who drove truck into their home

The victims say they had been targeted and stalked for 83 days prior to the incident.

Rocori schools
MN News

Lawsuit: School district failed to stop racist harassment, bullying of 2 students

A Cold Spring parent filed a federal lawsuit, accusing the district of violating her kids' civil rights.

michael carbo
MN News

Northern MN man found guilty in 1980s cold case murder

Nancy Daugherty was found dead in the afternoon hours of July 16, 1986.

kelvington ROCORI Facebook
MN News

Superintendent of district that is subject of racism lawsuit will resign

The ROCORI School Board approved his upcoming resignation during a Monday meeting.

vote, election
MN News

5 Minnesotans charged, accused of of voter fraud

One man who was on probation applied for an absentee ballot but never voted.

police lights
MN News

At least 9 cities targeted with antisemitic, racist flyers

A local civil rights group has condemned the letters and police are investigating.

Alejandro Saavedra
MN News

Minnesota man pleads guilty in crash that killed Lakeville teen

Alejandro Jesus Saavedra will be sentenced in October.

Screen Shot 2019-07-10 at 8.11.18 AM
MN News

Woman pepper sprayed by man in possibly racist attack

Police are investigating another incident in which a Hispanic man was targeted.