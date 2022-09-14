Man found guilty of racist targeting of Cold Spring family

A man who was accused of being an alleged racist stalker that terrorized a Cold Spring family in 2021 has been found guilty.

A Stearns County jury found Benton Beyers, 33, guilty of stalking, violations of harassment restraining orders, 1st-degree criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle and multiple counts of assault in the 2nd-degree with a dangerous weapon following a six-day trial.

The jury found that the stalking and 2nd-degree assault charges were motivated by bias against the race of the family he targeted, while the assault charges had aggravating factors because it happened in "an area where the victims had an expectation of privacy, and because children saw, heard, or otherwise perceived the offenses."

The charges

Beyers targeted the Robinsons, a multiracial family in Cold Spring who had raised complaints about the racism their mixed race children have had to deal with in the Rocori School District.

Andrea Robinson, who is white, said she spoke at a May 17, 2021, school board meeting and requested the resignation of all school board members who she says failed to act after learning of racism within the district.

In the summer of 2021, Beyers stole an SUV and placed a chunk of granite on the gas pedal, sending the vehicle slamming into the Robinsons' home.

Inside the SUV was a teddy bear hanging from a noose.

The family's Ring doorbell camera captured the incident.

One of the Robinsons' children was sleeping on a couch inside the home, very close to where the vehicle struck. The impact was strong enough to move a parked vehicle in the garage, also causing significant damage to the siding, sheetrock, the roof as well as the interior and exterior of the property.

Andrea Robinson told police that she was "terrified"of Beyer, who had an active harassment restraining order that mandated him from having any contact with Robinson for two years.

The restraining order was issued May 21, 2021. Beyer had made 18 calls to Robinson in a two-month span, in addition to being arrested July 15, 2021 in Waite Park "where he is alleged to have been following/stalking" her.

Robinson said Beyer had stalked her and her family for 83 days before being arrested. During these 83 days, she says her vehicle windows were smashed out twice, her doorbell camera shot at, personal threats were made against her, and her Black husband had been the victim of false 911 calls.

Beyers was arrested the same day he crashed the SUV into the family's home.

Beyers, who is currently in custody at the Stearns County Jail, will be sentenced on Nov. 18, 2022.