Skip to main content
Man found in Brooklyn Park creek drowned while intoxicated

Man found in Brooklyn Park creek drowned while intoxicated

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the 35-year-old man as Anthony Michael Johnson.

Credit: Ed Kohler via Flickr

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the 35-year-old man as Anthony Michael Johnson.

A 35-year-old man whose body was found in a Brooklyn Park creek in March died from drowning while intoxicated on cocaine and alcohol.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the man as Anthony Michael Johnson.

An autopsy report reveals that Johnson's cause of death was "acute cocaine and alcohol intoxication complicating freshwater drowning."

Police found Johnson on March 20 in Shingle Creek at about 2:45 p.m. The creek is located near 74th Avenue North and Unity Lane North.

Next Up

Shingle Creek
MN News

Man found in Brooklyn Park creek drowned while intoxicated

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the 35-year-old man as Anthony Michael Johnson.

HomicideInvestigationSPPD
MN News

Victim identified, suspect arrested in fatal St. Paul shooting

A 26-year-old man was killed in the shooting.

A sick child receiving treatment.
MN Health

MDH officials advise parents to watch for signs of rare hepatitis in children

It's investigating three cases in Minnesota of children under the age of 3 with liver inflammation.

SpecialOlympics
MN Sports

Minnesota to host 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

The event will host 4,000 athletes from all 50 states, Canada and the Caribbean, and is projected to bring in $70 million to aid the local economy.

Bell and Piche
MN News

Men now facing federal charges for armed carjacking at Rosedale Center

The U.S. Attorney for Minnesota said this week he will start charging carjackings as federal crimes.

Screen Shot 2022-05-06 at 11.53.37 AM
MN News

Stearns County 19-year-old ejected in airborne car crash

The young man was able to flag down a passerby for help.

15083536859_10305ca257_k
MN Music and Radio

Luke Bryan's show at a Minnesota farm sells out fast

A big boost for southeast Minnesota.

ChippewaFallsMissingGirl
MN News

Criminal complaint reveals new details about murder of Lily Peters

Warning: This story contains upsetting details.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, May 6

The state reported more than 2,000 new cases each of the past five days.

QC Pizza
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis pizza joint temporarily closed after front falls off

QC Pizza serves a style of pizza that is unique to other pies across the state.

16436423655_e3380f9560_k
MN News

Minnesotans will see $1.8 million in payouts from TurboTax settlement

The $141 million settlement involves all 50 states and Washington D.C.

Owl
Minnesota Life

MN owl returned to the wild after rare recovery from avian flu

The great horned owl released Wednesday is the Raptor Center's first patient to recover from HPAI.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Police investigating after man held in Brooklyn Park home for 24 hours

The man is still in the hospital.

Shingle Creek
MN News

Body found in Brooklyn Park creek, police investigating

The body was found at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

MN News

Man's body found in Brooklyn Park creek

Foul play is not suspected in the man's death.

Pixabay - emergency room ambulance hospital
MN News

St. Paul man dies six days after crash on I-94

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the man as David Rodney Hardaway.

Andrew Johnson
MN News

Search for 'armed and dangerous' man ongoing in Brooklyn Park

Police say the man was involved in a domestic, and later threatened to shoot a resident.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Man killed in shooting outside Brooklyn Park market identified

Alameen Allah Shabazz was killed on June 22 outside Nice Family African Market.

MN News

Man drowned in apartment swimming pool on Christmas Day

The victim has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

2 people found dead in vehicle in Brooklyn Park

Police do not expect foul play, but didn't indicate how the two people may have died.