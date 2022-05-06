Man found in Brooklyn Park creek drowned while intoxicated

A 35-year-old man whose body was found in a Brooklyn Park creek in March died from drowning while intoxicated on cocaine and alcohol.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the man as Anthony Michael Johnson.

An autopsy report reveals that Johnson's cause of death was "acute cocaine and alcohol intoxication complicating freshwater drowning."

Police found Johnson on March 20 in Shingle Creek at about 2:45 p.m. The creek is located near 74th Avenue North and Unity Lane North.