Man found shot dead near St. Paul loading dock identified

A man fatally shot near a St. Paul loading dock has been identified.

Police said 33-year-old Deondrae Atkins, from St. Paul, was found dead on the 200 block of W. 9th St. early Sunday morning.

No arrests have been made as of Monday.

Medics determined Atkins was shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide marked the 33rd in the city this year.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to call St. Paul Police detectives at 651-266-5650.