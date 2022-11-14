Skip to main content
Man found shot dead near St. Paul loading dock identified

Man found shot dead near St. Paul loading dock identified

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Bring Me The News

No arrests have been made in the incident.

A man fatally shot near a St. Paul loading dock has been identified. 

Police said 33-year-old Deondrae Atkins, from St. Paul, was found dead on the 200 block of W. 9th St. early Sunday morning.

No arrests have been made as of Monday.

Medics determined Atkins was shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide marked the 33rd in the city this year.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to call St. Paul Police detectives at 651-266-5650.

Next Up

Police tape
MN News

Man found shot dead near St. Paul loading dock identified

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Michael Miller
MN News

Man avoids prison for drunk driving crash that killed former Hibbing city official

Michael Miller will serve most of his term on probation.

GoogleFlickr
MN Business

Minnesota to get $8.25M from Google in location tracking case

The bipartisan national settlement is nearly $400 million.

MnDOTTrafficCam
MN News

Almost 400 crashes, spinouts as snow hits Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol said 25 injuries were reported in the 5-hour timespan.

Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 12.17.57 PM
MN News

Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud

The victim is in a stable condition.

Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 11.53.53 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Free entry to MIA's Botticelli exhibition for 2 hours on Black Friday

A cheap alternative to Black Friday shopping.

Screen Shot 2022-11-09 at 8.27.26 AM
MN News

Eden Prairie man faces multiple charges after deadly crash near MOA

The crash killed a 23-year-old passenger near the Mall of America.

Fever thermometer flu coronavirus
MN Health

Spike in flu outbreaks, hospitalizations continues in Minnesota

Flu season has arrived earlier than usual.

Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 10.18.47 AM
MN Weather

Metro added to winter weather advisory; 4 inches possible Monday

It's the first snowy day of the season in the Twin Cities.

nnebigh4kg09bg3zjp34
MN Music and Radio

P!nk announced as first Target Field concert of 2023

The show is scheduled for Aug. 10, 2023.

JonathanHenryEsparza
MN News

Police continue search for Iowa man after his car is found

The man hasn't been seen since Oct. 20.

Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 7.13.42 AM
MN News

Minnesota hunter rescued after becoming stuck waist-deep in water

The man was taken to an area hospital following the rescue.

Related

Police tape
MN News

Man shot dead near loading dock in St. Paul

The victim was found just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Shooting near Highland Park area of St. Paul injures 3

No arrests have been announced in connection to the shooting.

Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 6.24.50 PM
MN News

Police investigating double homicide Thursday in St. Paul

St. Paul confirmed the killings Thursday afternoon.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Paul

Officers responded to the incident at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 6.36.05 AM
MN News

Man dies after being stabbed in St. Paul

No arrests have been made.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 4.31.07 PM
MN News

Person found shot dead in St. Paul alley

An investigation is underway.

Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 6.24.50 PM
MN News

Two men stabbed to death at St. Paul sober home identified

One was a handyman at the house while the other was a resident.

DemetriusLottMugshotRamseyCoJ
MN News

Man charged in shootout that left one dead near Rice Street bar

Another 36-year-old man has also been arrested and charged in the same case.