Man found shot dead on south Minneapolis sidewalk

The victim was found dead on a sidewalk in the Bryant neighborhood.

A man found dead on a Minneapolis sidewalk Tuesday morning marks the 67th death reported as a homicide in the city this year. 

According to police, the man was found fatally shot on the sidewalk just after 6 a.m. on the 4100 block of 4th Ave. S.

No arrests have been made and no further information about the victim has been released. 

Homicide detectives are investigating. 

Anyone who can help police with the case should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip at CrimeStoppersMN.org

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Man found shot dead on south Minneapolis sidewalk

