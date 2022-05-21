Man found yelling for help after being shot in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting in north Minneapolis left one man with life-threatening injuries Friday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North at around 9:15 p.m. Callers stated that a man was in the front yard of a house yelling that he had been shot.

At the scene, officers found a man, described as being in his 50s, with “life-threatening” gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid until fire and EMS support arrived and took him to the hospital.

An initial investigation into the incident indicates that the victim was inside a home with two or three other adults when he was shot, police said. He then went out to the front yard.

The suspects left the area, and one stole the victim’s 2004 Toyota Tundra, which was later found abandoned in St. Paul.

No arrests have been announced. MPD encourages anyone with information to call 1-800-222-8477.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.