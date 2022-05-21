Skip to main content
Man found yelling for help after being shot in north Minneapolis

Man found yelling for help after being shot in north Minneapolis

The shooting occurred on the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North at around 9:15 p.m.

Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr

The shooting occurred on the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North at around 9:15 p.m.

Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting in north Minneapolis left one man with life-threatening injuries Friday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North at around 9:15 p.m. Callers stated that a man was in the front yard of a house yelling that he had been shot.

At the scene, officers found a man, described as being in his 50s, with “life-threatening” gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid until fire and EMS support arrived and took him to the hospital. 

An initial investigation into the incident indicates that the victim was inside a home with two or three other adults when he was shot, police said. He then went out to the front yard.

The suspects left the area, and one stole the victim’s 2004 Toyota Tundra, which was later found abandoned in St. Paul. 

No arrests have been announced. MPD encourages anyone with information to call 1-800-222-8477. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man found yelling for help after being shot in Minneapolis

The shooting occurred on the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North at around 9:15 p.m.

Screen Shot 2022-05-21 at 9.56.21 AM
MN News

Popular Minneapolis North principal fired for breaking protocols

“MPS requires schools to follow protocols in times like that and I did not,” Friestleben said.

Kris Richard Severin
MN News

Inmate who escaped Minnesota prison is captured

The inmate escaped Wednesday morning.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

UPDATE: Body found in vehicle trunk in Mound is that of a boy

Police say two people are in custody.

Brave New Comedy Workshop in downtown Minneapolis.
TV, Movies and The Arts

Brave New Workshop cancels shows due to COVID-19 cases

The shows were scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre.

Austin Retterath
MN News

Body of missing U of M student found in Mississippi River

Austin Retterath was last seen alive in the morning hours of May 8.

"Love" mural seen in St. Paul.
TV, Movies and The Arts

Summer mural events to bring together community, shine light on MN artists

The 2022 Chroma Zone Mural & Art Festival will take place this weekend in St. Paul's Creative Enterprise Zone, with ensuing events happening this summer.

14869-Manitou-Road-NE-Prior-Lake-MN-55372-6110268-image37
MN Property

Gallery: Remodeled lakeside home in Prior Lake on market for $2.8M

It offers privacy at the end of a dead-end road fronting onto Lower Prior Lake.

golden valley police department
MN News

Carjacking outside ice arena in Golden Valley under investigation

Golden Valley PD confirmed it received a report of a carjacking Monday evening.

Growlers
MN Food & Drink

Signs that MN Legislature could move to loosen liquor laws

A provision was approved by a legislature committee on Thursday but still awaits a final decision from the House and Senate.

US Bank Stadium
MN News

U.S. Bank Stadium looking to hire 400 part-time workers

A hiring fair will be held for the positions.

detour sign road construction
MN News

Weekend closures on I-35W in Minneapolis, Hwy. 77 in Bloomington

Construction season is here.

Related

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the neck in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported at 7:47 p.m. Friday.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man shot in south Minneapolis Sunday dies from injuries

The shooting occurred on the 2900 Block of 14th Avenue South.

police lights
MN News

Police: One shot dead after fight in north Minneapolis

The shooting occurred on the 2900 block of Girard Avenue North.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies after being shot in south Minneapolis on Sunday

He was one of two people shot in the area of Powderhorn Park on Sunday, Feb. 27.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Police say man shot dead after dispute in north Minneapolis

The shooting happened at a residence along North Dupont Avenue.

police lights
MN News

Mahnomen man dies 1 week after being shot in head in Minneapolis

No arrests have been made.

ambulance
MN News

Driver dies after flipping car, hitting tree in Minneapolis

The crash occurred near the intersection of 27th Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North.

Minneapolis police
MN News

St. Cloud 27-year-old ID'd as victim of homicide near U of M

The shooting, which also injured two others, occurred Thursday near the 500 block of 15th Avenue South.