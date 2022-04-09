Skip to main content
Man gets 12 years for armed robbery of Minneapolis restaurant

He was thwarted in his attempts by the restaurant manager, whom he shot.

A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after shooting a restaurant employee during an armed robbery.

Abdiweli Mohamed Jama, 32, was sentenced to 144 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release in U.S. district court Thursday.

Last fall, he pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of discharge firearm during a crime of violence.

On Nov. 9 of 2020, Jama entered Market BBQ in northeast Minneapolis with a semi-automatic pistol, according to court documents. He attempted to rob the business, but the restaurant manager confronted him.

The two then fought, with the man shot in the shoulder and knee during the course of the altercation before Jama fled on foot.

A GoFundMe was launched to help the manager's recovery, raising almost $25,000.

