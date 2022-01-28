Man gets 15 months in prison for sexually abusing boy on MSP-bound flight

Skip to main content
Man gets 15 months in prison for sexually abusing boy on flight bound for MSP Airport

A federal jury convicted the man last summer.

A Minneapolis man who sexually abused a 16-year-old boy on a flight has been sentenced to more than a year in prison.

Neeraj Chopra, 41, on April 8, 2019, inappropriately touched a 16-year-old boy who was sitting next to him on a Jet Blue flight traveling from Boston to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, court documents state. 

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Chopra grabbed a blanket from his backpack and draped it over his lap, as well as a portion of the victim's right leg. Chopra then put his hand under the blanket and sexually assaulted the victim. 

The victim told Chopra several times to stop but he continued to touch the victim inappropriately.

A federal jury convicted Chopra of one count of abusive sexual contact on July 14, 2021. He was recently sentenced to 15 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday. 

