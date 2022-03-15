Skip to main content
Man gets 30 years for killing clerk during Minneapolis store robbery

Man gets 30 years for killing clerk during Minneapolis store robbery

The 31-year-old robbed two stores in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood in 2021.

Libaan Baqarre died in the 2021 robbery. Picture: GoFundMe

The 31-year-old robbed two stores in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood in 2021.

A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to serve 30 years in prison for carrying out an armed robbery that left a Cedar-Riverside store clerk dead.

Marlow Ramsey Clarkson, 31, was sentenced to 360 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after he robbed the Blue Sky Wireless and West Bend Furniture stores on April 27, 2021.

During the course of the robberies, Carson shot 40-year-old store clerk Liibaan Baqarre at point-blank range.

Carson has stuck a handgun under a plexiglass barrier on the counter and demanded money from Baqarre, who tried to shut the door to the counter to keep Carson out. 

Carson opened fire and struck Baqarre in the chest. He then ran from the store into a car parked outside and fled the scene.

Vigils were held for Baqarre, a father-of-four, who was described as a man who was "highly loved and trusted" within the local Somali community.

Carson pleaded guilty in December to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of possession of ammunition as a felon.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Libaan Baqarre
MN News

Man gets 30 years for killing clerk during Minneapolis store robbery

The 31-year-old robbed two stores in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood in 2021.

USATSI_17042367_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Start to Vikings free agency seems a little too familiar

The Vikings' first signing is... a defensive tackle?

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

No charges against mom, son in fatal shooting of suspected burglar

They claimed self-defense, and the attorney's office says the claim is valid.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT drops 60, breaks Timberwolves' record in win vs. Spurs

The Timberwolves had a record-breaking night in San Antonio.

Harrison Phillips
MN Vikings

Vikings to sign Harrison Phillips to 3-year deal

For the third straight year, the Vikings sign a defensive tackle to open free agency.

prior lake high school
MN News

Police: Possible sexual assault involving Prior Lake HS students

Social media posts alleging criminal sexual conduct sparked the investigation.

mayor frey city minneapolis live stream march 14 2022
MN News

Mayor Frey outlines new search warrant entry policies

He called the proposals a "turning point" in the city's warrant and entry policies.

taco libre
MN Food & Drink

Taco Libre opening another Twin Cities location

It marks the chain's fourth location.

Two-Vehicle Cras stearns march 14 2022 crop
MN News

Driver escapes crashed pickup just before it bursts into flames

His vehicle slid through a stop sign because of the snowy road.

basketball unsplash stock
MN News

New Prague: Racist taunts at Cooper game 'not substantiated'

The district hired an outside firm to look into what happened at the game.

WCCO-AM's Sheletta Brundidge talks with Lil Nas X
MN Music and Radio

WCCO-AM host among honorees for USA Today's Women of the Year

The local activist and comedian is among those being honored by the paper during Women's History Month.

j hadro polk co wisconsin sheriff march 2022 resize
MN News

Suspect arrested after MN man found dead in burnt WI trailer home

Authorities had been searching for the man, warning he should be considered dangerous.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-04-30 at 1.29.17 PM
MN News

Man, 30, charged with murder of store clerk in Cedar-Riverside

The victim was shot six times during the Tuesday robbery.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Store worker fatally shot during armed robbery in Minneapolis

The incident was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2020-10-27 at 10.43.19 AM
MN News

Investigation: Sprinklers could have saved 5 killed in Minneapolis high-rise fire

The deadly fire broke out at the Cedar-Riverside apartment block last November.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Man pleads guilty to armed robbery of two banks, clothing store

One of the bank jobs netted him more than $88,000.

Screen Shot 2020-01-03 at 11.15.30 AM
MN News

Man gets 60 years for killings of man and baby in Minneapolis

Seven-month-old Jayden Redden died from gunshot wounds in the October 2016 shooting.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Minneapolis man pleads guilty to armed robbery spree at Twin Cities businesses

The U.S. Attorney's Office says he pointed a gun at employees of each of the seven businesses he robbed last July.

Screen Shot 2021-07-21 at 11.49.44 AM
MN News

Man pleads guilty to setting fire to St. Paul health store during 2020 riots

The 20-year-old set fire to hand sanitizer in the Midway store.

Garrett Ziegler
MN News

Long Lake man gets 5 years for firebombing courthouse during May riots

The 25-year-old and an accomplice threw Molotov cocktails into the Dakota County courthouse.