A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to serve 30 years in prison for carrying out an armed robbery that left a Cedar-Riverside store clerk dead.

Marlow Ramsey Clarkson, 31, was sentenced to 360 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after he robbed the Blue Sky Wireless and West Bend Furniture stores on April 27, 2021.

During the course of the robberies, Carson shot 40-year-old store clerk Liibaan Baqarre at point-blank range.

Carson has stuck a handgun under a plexiglass barrier on the counter and demanded money from Baqarre, who tried to shut the door to the counter to keep Carson out.

Carson opened fire and struck Baqarre in the chest. He then ran from the store into a car parked outside and fled the scene.

Vigils were held for Baqarre, a father-of-four, who was described as a man who was "highly loved and trusted" within the local Somali community.

Carson pleaded guilty in December to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of possession of ammunition as a felon.

