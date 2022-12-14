Skip to main content
Man hospitalized after falling off roof in Ham Lake

The man's medical condition is unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

A man fell off a roof in Ham Lake and was taken to a nearby hospital Tuesday morning.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the man was injured in the area of 161st Lane NE and Brand Street NE at about 9 a.m.

The sheriff's office said he was taken to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown as of Tuesday.

Scanner account MN Crime reported that the incident happened at a new construction site, and a Life Link helicopter was sent to the scene. This has not been confirmed by the sheriff's office, however.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

