Man hospitalized after falling off roof in Ham Lake
A man fell off a roof in Ham Lake and was taken to a nearby hospital Tuesday morning.
The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the man was injured in the area of 161st Lane NE and Brand Street NE at about 9 a.m.
The sheriff's office said he was taken to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown as of Tuesday.
Scanner account MN Crime reported that the incident happened at a new construction site, and a Life Link helicopter was sent to the scene. This has not been confirmed by the sheriff's office, however.
Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.