Man hospitalized after shooting in Becker County

A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Becker County Friday night.

According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report that a male had been shot in Pine Point, around 26 miles north of Detroit Lakes, at around 10 p.m.

Deputies found the victim at the scene, identified as a 44-year-old man from Ponsford. He was taken to a hospital in Detroit Lakes before he was eventually airlifted to another hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.

His condition is currently unknown, according to the department. The incident is believe to be isolated and remains under investigation.