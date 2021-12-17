Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Man hospitalized after shooting outside hotel in Rogers
Publish date:

Man hospitalized after shooting outside hotel in Rogers

A suspect has been arrested.
Author:

Google Street View

A suspect has been arrested.

Police in Rogers are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Hampton Inn & Suites on Thursday night. 

According to the Rogers Police Department, police responded to a report of a shooting at 9:50 p.m. at 13550 Commerce Blvd. 

The victim, a man, was brought to North Memorial Hospital for a single gunshot wound and is expected to survive. 

Police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting. He was booked into Hennepin County Jail on probable first-degree assault charges. 

The investigation remains open and active, Rogers police said. No other details were released. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

hampton inn and suites rogers mn
MN News

Man hospitalized after shooting outside Twin Cities hotel

A suspect has been arrested.

andover missing teen 1 - crop
MN News

Update: 15-year-old who left home on bike has been found safe

Authorities had asked for the public's help finding the teenager.

ambulance
MN News

61-year-old killed in crash in Wisconsin DNR parking lot

He wasn't wearing his seat belt.

target store
MN Shopping

Target announces more deals for last-minute holiday shoppers

Many people have yet to finish their holiday shopping.

Screen Shot 2021-12-17 at 9.35.15 AM
MN Shopping

Mall of America launches one-stop online shopping option

Shop MOA allows customers to shop more than 70 stores on one site.

Screen Shot 2021-08-16 at 4.58.09 PM
MN News

Driver arrested 4 months after crash that killed Abigail Anderson

The driver had methamphetamine and other drugs in her system.

ambulance
MN News

74-year-old killed in crash on slippery northern MN road

Investigators believe road conditions contributed to the crash.

bradbury
MN Vikings

How a stint on the COVID list changed Bradbury's approach

Bradbury spent time studying his tape while away on the COVID list, inspiring him to play more aggressively

Lakeville South High
MN News

Some Minnesota schools closed Friday after nationwide TikTok threat

The department of education has alerted districts statewide about the social media threat.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

First-place Wild stunned by lowly Sabres

The Wild looked flat in their first game since Sunday.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

COVID woes continue ahead of Vikings-Bears matchup

The NFL's COVID issue continues as the league enhances its protocols.

hennepin sheriff hutchinson screengrab facebook
MN News

Hennepin Co. sheriff pleads guilty to misdemeanor DWI

As part of the plea agreement, two other misdemeanor DWI charges will be dismissed.

Related

police lights
MN News

Man fatally shot in alley in Minneapolis Wednesday morning

A suspect has been arrested.

ambulance
MN News

Man stabbed multiple times in back during Brooklyn Park altercation

A suspect has been arrested.

edina hospital shooting
MN News

Suspect, accomplice charged with shooting doctor outside Edina hospital

The shooting happened Sept. 14 and the two suspects were arrested on Sunday.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Man fatally shot outside market in Brooklyn Park

The victim was shot numerous times, police said.

Screen Shot 2021-07-19 at 7.48.23 AM
MN News

Victim fatally shot during dispute in Minneapolis is identified

A suspect has been arrested.

hampshire hill apartments bloomington
MN News

1 man dead, 2 injured in shooting at Bloomington apartment complex

One of the men injured has been arrested.

saint paul shooting
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the head in St. Paul, another injured

Police arrested two suspects Thursday.

MN News

Police officer airlifted to hospital after shooting in Waseca

A suspect was also shot during the incident.