Man hospitalized after shooting outside Twin Cities hotel

Police in Rogers are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Hampton Inn & Suites on Thursday night.

According to the Rogers Police Department, police responded to a report of a shooting at 9:50 p.m. at 13550 Commerce Blvd.

The victim, a man, was brought to North Memorial Hospital for a single gunshot wound and is expected to survive.

Police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting. He was booked into Hennepin County Jail on probable first-degree assault charges.

The investigation remains open and active, Rogers police said. No other details were released.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.