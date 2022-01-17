Man hospitalized after snowmobile crash in Stearns County

A snowmobile driver was hospitalized after crashing into a tree in Stearns County Friday evening.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Albany Fire Department, responded to the crash east of State Highway 238 in Albany Township at around 5:30 p.m.

The caller reported that the snowmobile driver was traveling east when he left the trail and struck a tree.

The driver, a 44-year-old man from St. Stephen, was conscious and had injuries to his right arm and right leg.

Deputies and fire crews provided initial treatment before he was taken to a ground ambulance and then a helicopter standing by.

He was then flown to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters