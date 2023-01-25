Man in 40s dies in Minneapolis shooting

Skip to main content
Bring Me The News

A man in his 40s has died after a shooting in north Minneapolis Tuesday.

Minneapolis Police Department says it received a ShotSpotter report just after noon and 911 calls for gunfire in the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North.

Officers arrived to find the victim unconscious with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by police and paramedics.

Police say that the shooting it believed to have happened outside. No arrests have been made and no details on possible suspects have been released.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave a tip online here.

