Worker critical after being hit by semi while trimming trees in Bloomington

Man in 'critical condition' after being hit by semi while trimming trees in Bloomington

The man was working from a boom truck on the side of the road when a semi-tractor trailer struck it.
Cherry picker boom truck

A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a semi truck while trimming trees in Bloomington Wednesday.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, the crash happened on westbound Old Shakopee Road just before Highway 169 at around 6:30 p.m.

A semi-tractor trailer hit the elbow of a boom truck, which was parked on the side of the road.

A man trimming trees from the boom truck, identified as a 33-year-old from Minneapolis, sustained "significant" injuries in the crash. He was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition, police say.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer, identified as a 59-year-old man from Belle Plaine, was uninjured. He was not impaired during the incident and cooperated with officers at the scene. 

