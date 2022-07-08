Worker critical after being hit by semi while trimming trees in Bloomington

The man was working from a boom truck on the side of the road when a semi-tractor trailer struck it.

A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a semi truck while trimming trees in Bloomington Wednesday.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, the crash happened on westbound Old Shakopee Road just before Highway 169 at around 6:30 p.m.

A semi-tractor trailer hit the elbow of a boom truck, which was parked on the side of the road.

A man trimming trees from the boom truck, identified as a 33-year-old from Minneapolis, sustained "significant" injuries in the crash. He was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition, police say.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer, identified as a 59-year-old man from Belle Plaine, was uninjured. He was not impaired during the incident and cooperated with officers at the scene.